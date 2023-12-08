The team of volunteers collaborating on Potaka Kai Social supermarket in Paeroa, which is set to open on December 15: Selina Eagle (Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki, left), Caroline Green and Samantha Grey (Foodstuffs), Nadine Hamon and Susan King (Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki) and Graham King.

Hauraki’s first social supermarket is set to open next weekend.

The new store in Paeroa aimed to address food insecurity in the community while preserving the dignity of those in need.

Called Pātaka Kai – Hauraki Social Supermarket, meaning storehouse or pantry in te reo Māori, it is a partnership between Hauraki women’s refuge Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki and Foodstuffs North Island.

It is the ninth social supermarket supported by Foodstuffs.

Food and grocery products were offered at low or no cost, using a points system, within a standard supermarket environment, making healthy food affordable and accessible to the community.

Nadine Hamon from Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki said they had been running Pātaka Kai on the site in Puke Rd, Paeroa since 2021. Someone mentioned setting up a supermarket after taking inspiration from Dave “Buttabean” Letele who, in conjunction with Foodstuffs North Island, opened a social supermarket in Tokoroa in 2022.

“Denise Messiter [Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki general manager] said, ‘We need some sort of system into it and make it happen’, and now here we are.

The Paeroa Social Supermarket will follow a similar format to Dave Letele of Buttabean Motivation's Tokoroa store. Letele is pictured with Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin.

“So we approached Foodstuffs, and [owner-operator] Matt Heap at Thames Pak’nSave is the chairman of Foodstuffs Here for NZ Committee [set up to help Kiwis access healthy, affordable food during lockdown], who was keen to help.

“They are our buddy store, and we are pretty lucky to have them, and Matt was really keen to get it rock and rolling,” Hamon said.

Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki get a store credit with Pak’nSave Thames.

For $20, a single adult receive 55 points and a family would get 75 points, which was redeemed assorted groceries of a much higher value.

“Some whānau around here have six to eight kids, so we are doing extra large family amounts on a trial for two months.”

On average, 22 people per day came through the facility in its former incarnation.

Tania Weidenbohm, board of trustees member for Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki, said they already provide food support to over 150 families a week.

She said the idea behind partnering with Foodstuffs North Island was to open a social supermarket to give those families and the community “an empowering experience”.

“We’re going to be offering a supermarket-style environment where people experiencing food insecurity will have the opportunity to choose items that meet their dietary, cultural, and personal preferences.”

Willa Hand, social supermarket lead for Foodstuffs North Island, said many families were doing it tough right now which is why they were on a mission to open social supermarkets right across the North Island.

“We’re retailers, that’s our expertise whereas Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki are making a big impact on their community, that’s what they’re great at. Our teams fit out the space to create the store, provide the training and ongoing support as well as making a commitment to help keep the shelves stocked.

“Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki help design the social supermarket, so it caters for the needs of the local community and put in the mahi to provide an awesome service. It’s a real partnership,” Hand said.

Pātaka Kai is scheduled to open its doors on Friday, December 15.





