Folk around the Hauraki and Coromandel are helping one another with food through community gardens, and donations such as those from Pak'nSave Thames. Photo / Alison Smith

For some Coromandel and Hauraki children, a delivery of day-old cheese buns is the only thing they'll eat all day.

That's according to a local man who has voluntarily collected bread from Pak'nSave in Thames and made thousands of deliveries over the past six years.

He uses his own vehicle and petrol to deliver five times a week all over the Coromandel and Hauraki - sometimes travelling for up to four hours in a single day.

The man asked not to be identified, saying it was not why he did this.

But he's known to many who have benefited, including individual families, schools and organisers of tangi and large funerals.

"The hard thing is you try to build a routine, but once they get dependent on it, it's not always there. Sometimes there's four trolley loads, sometimes there's none.

"Each day is different."

He has held three different jobs in the time that he's made these deliveries and said he always makes sure it's done in his own time.

His motivation is simple: "I'm just there to help.

"It's knowing people need help. If you do good deeds, they will continue to happen in the community and everyone will benefit, and it's rewarding."

How bad is the poverty in our community?

"It is bad. It's definitely bad. For some people it might be the only food that they see, especially kids. People have the misunderstanding that everybody has enough but for some of these kids, a couple of bags of cheesy buns might be the only thing they eat.

"The kids happily receive it but even some of them have pride so that they resist. The adults are the same. They're torn. Do I help the family out or deal with my ego and confidence, accepting something?

"They would rather not be in that situation in the first place.

"In lockdown, some families had 22 people in one home and a freezer full of bread changes the situation. Bread isn't the answer to all their problems, but it lightens the load a little."

Pak'nSave Thames owner Matt Heap is fully supportive of the initiative - it is one of many the supermarket supports.

His store diverts 92 per cent of its unsold food away from landfill, including to needy people and organisations, and to farmers for livestock needs.

He's the chair of a nationwide Here for New Zealand Fund set up by Foodstuffs and provided by Foodstuff employees and owners for people in need.

When Covid-19 hit in early 2020, an emergency support fund gave $1.3 million to 55 organisations.

Matt says the supermarket industry is "very misunderstood".

While there are some that could do more, for operators that live in the communities they own businesses in, "we see so much humanity".

"Cities tend to be anonymous, or there aren't the personal connections. But I know there are many people working hard to get things together, and people are giving their time to coach or lead, do administration or volunteer. There are so many people doing things to help, we always want to be part of that."

Supermarket staff are at the frontline, dealing with abuse as people find themselves in tough situations, he says, but this is easing.

"I think people are more comfortable now that Omicron is here, and the fear of the unknown is improving for some people."

Matt says most of the food that can be given away when unsold is given away, but food-safety rules make it problematic to donate frozen or chilled products.

"Where we can we'll go to farmers or livestock, we try to waste as little as possible because landfill is also really expensive."

While there's a level of need in the Hauraki and Coromandel, as chair of the organisation he knows it's worse in other places.

"I look at Rotorua for example, badly hit by loss of tourism, with emergency housing and Covid, it's had severe impacts.

"Affordable housing and accommodation is a huge factor. I'm really impressed by the foodbanks, they make an effort to help, giving education and budgeting advice too. There are a lot of people giving a lot of their time," says Heap.

The Thames volunteer delivering to people wants to see more collaboration between Government and local government including district health boards, health providers and councils, and he says more supermarkets could be proactive.

"Big ups to Pak'nSave but a lot of supermarkets throw tonnes of food out."

He believed government organisations and councils are out of touch with the level of poverty in the region.

"They could be more mindful that our community is better at ease and better able to function, and in a healthier situation, if they can commit a little bit of staff time to community initiatives that benefit the community. If you explained what is happening to them, they wouldn't be able to comprehend it.

"Unfortunately, there's large numbers."