They were travelling to Hawke’s Bay to start work with their employer, Mr Apple, he said.

“We understand 13 of the workers were taken to various hospitals and some of them are expected to be discharged later today and transported to Hawke’s Bay.

“The remaining 17 people have now continued on their journey to Hawke’s Bay.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the individuals and families affected by this accident.”

Immigration New Zealand’s RSE Engagement Partner was working closely with Mr Apple and Tongan authorities to provide assistance and support, Sorensen said.

Police said the crash involved a bus rolling at the intersection of Broadlands Road and Allen Road. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said three people had serious injuries, two were moderately injured, and five others had minor injuries – all had been taken to hospital by helicopter. Hato Hone St John listed 12 people as requiring hospital treatment.

The road remains blocked and is expected to remain so for some time.

Diversions are in place at Ōhaaki Road and Vaile Road.

A Hato Hone spokesperson said four ambulances, a helicopter and a rapid response unit were on the scene, along with four clinical support units and one Mist (Major Incident Support Team) support unit.

Paramedics were assessing up to 30 people who were on board the bus.

A second helicopter is on its way.

One patient in a moderate condition and one patient in a serious condition had been airlifted to Waikato hospital.

Three patients in a moderate condition, one patient in a minor condition, and one patient in a serious condition were transported to Rotorua Hospital.

Five patients in a minor condition were transported to Taupō Hospital.