Passengers were evacuated from the terminal this morning. Photo / Adam Ray

Passengers at the Auckland Airport are being evacuated from the domestic terminal - but it is not yet clear why.

Alarms could be heard ringing inside the terminal about 9.30am, before staff started to usher people outside.

A man told the Herald he was about to board a flight to Wellington with his young son when the alarms started.

“There’s an alarm going off. We’re being shepherded to the tarmac, by the looks of it,” the man said.

MORE SOON