“It’s been an hour and 20 minutes since we landed now,” they told the Herald.

“Latest update from [the] captain was that there’s no knowing when the wind will die down, we just need to wait for it.”

Topping the list of most tracked flights and number 1 on the list of most disrupted airports - Auckland with strong winds.



Metar shows 32 knots of wind with gusts up to 44 knots. pic.twitter.com/U4Q10MNb9j — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 31, 2025

Another passenger said they had been waiting in the baggage claim area for more than two hours after arriving from Sydney at 4.45pm.

She told the Herald the luggage wasn’t being unloaded from any of the planes due to the weather.

“Airport just says sorry for the delay, another 15 minutes and keeps repeating this, won’t give any other updates.

“Probably thousands of people here now, multiple flights been affected. Everyone’s getting pretty angry.”

An Auckland Airport spokesperson told the Herald high winds were currently impacting ground handling operations at Auckland Airport.

“The safety of everyone working in and around the airport apron areas, including ground handling operators, comes first; however, there may be delays to arriving and departing flights, and the off-boarding of passengers and bags.

“We ask for everyone’s patience and that anyone set to travel this evening regularly check for updates from their airline.”

