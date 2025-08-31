Advertisement
Updated

Passengers delayed at Auckland Airport due to heavy rain, strong winds

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Heavy rain and winds in Auckland have caused chaos at Auckland Airport. Video / Supplied

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing long delays at Auckland Airport, leaving frustrated passengers stranded on planes.

One person told the Herald passengers haven’t been able to disembark.

“We have been waiting to collect family for over an hour - they’re still on the plane,” he said.

A passenger

