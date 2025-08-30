Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Weather: Gales could close Auckland Harbour Bridge, MetService issues warning for city

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said it would likely close the Auckland Harbour Bridge for 'brief periods' today. Photo / Alex Burton

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said it would likely close the Auckland Harbour Bridge for 'brief periods' today. Photo / Alex Burton

The last day of winter is set to bring severe and potentially damaging winds to many parts of the country; with a warning the Auckland Harbour Bridge may need to close.

Today’s forecast for Auckland is heavy showers with squally thunderstorms until this evening, and a high of 16C.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save