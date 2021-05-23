Passenger dies in two-car crash on State Highway 2, northern Hawke's Bay

A diversion is in place at Mohaka Coach Road.

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 2 through northern Hawke's Bay on Sunday evening.

The two-car crash occurred at Raupunga about 5.40pm. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene.

A second person has non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by to Hawke's Bay Hospital, a police statement said.

A diversion was in place at Mohaka Coach Road following the crash. Police said they were investigating the circumstances.