Pasifika Festival in Auckland: Annual celebration heats up despite damp weather on day one

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Dancers entertain at the Cook Island village at Auckland's Pasifika Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dancers entertain at the Cook Island village at Auckland's Pasifika Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland’s 33rd annual Pasifika Festival is in full swing, “knitting together” Pasifika communities and showcasing the best of each culture.

The eight villages across Western Springs Park have been abuzz on day one today, with punters observing a world-class showcase of the 11 Pacific Island nations, featuring their traditional and contemporary performances, food and more.

Festival director Jep Savali said despite today’s rain he was “really happy with the turnout”.

“I mean day one, there’s always a bit of anxiety prior to doors opening,” he said.

Day one kicked off with an electrifying performance from The Royal Family Dance Crew, which is globally renowned for its choreography.

Lia Feilo, 4, performs with the Atuhau Avatele NZ United group on the Niue stage at Auckland's Pasifika festival. Photo / Dean Purcell
Lia Feilo, 4, performs with the Atuhau Avatele NZ United group on the Niue stage at Auckland's Pasifika festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Savali said the crew’s presence at the festival was a testament to the eclectic range of dancers within the Royal Family, showcasing their art form and culture.

“It was such an honour and a privilege to have them perform,” he said.

The most rewarding part of the festival was the range of community groups that came forward.

“That’s the grassroots level where everybody starts from and escalates from ... it’s been beautiful to witness.”

Members of the Nukufetau group at the Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Members of the Nukufetau group at the Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell

This year’s focus was on strengthening community ties.

“It’s the stitching together our communities through common practice which is sharing kai, cultural performances and being able to springboard and bring the best of our communities to showcase,” Savali said.

The event has been providing avenues for employment and economic growth in the community for more than three decades.

Cook Island dancers were among the Pacific Island nations showcasing traditional and contemporary performances. Photo / Dean Purcell
Cook Island dancers were among the Pacific Island nations showcasing traditional and contemporary performances. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’re 33 years deep within this festival so a legacy like that is a challenge for us to not only uphold but also improve and evolve.”

With warmer weather, more performances, food and activities in the pipeline for Sunday, Savali advised festival-goers to come prepared.

“Bring your water, it’s going to be quite hot.”

With a special appearance from the director, cast and crew of the recently-released movie Tinā, Savali said Sunday will be “spectacular”.

Claudia Viliamu from the Niue community at the festival being held at Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell
Claudia Viliamu from the Niue community at the festival being held at Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell
Dancers prepare to entertain at the Cook Island village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Dancers prepare to entertain at the Cook Island village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Leniu Aukustion caught the eye with his dancing at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Leniu Aukustion caught the eye with his dancing at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Lilly Eliu (left), 9, Fonotapu Posala, 9, and Salina Lina, 7, were performing with the Nukufetau group at the festival's Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Lilly Eliu (left), 9, Fonotapu Posala, 9, and Salina Lina, 7, were performing with the Nukufetau group at the festival's Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Leniu Aukustion gets into the festival mood and dances at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell
Leniu Aukustion gets into the festival mood and dances at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

