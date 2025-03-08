Dancers entertain at the Cook Island village at Auckland's Pasifika Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell
Auckland’s 33rd annual Pasifika Festival is in full swing, “knitting together” Pasifika communities and showcasing the best of each culture.
The eight villages across Western Springs Park have been abuzz on day one today, with punters observing a world-class showcase of the 11 Pacific Island nations, featuring their traditional and contemporary performances, food and more.
Festival director Jep Savali said despite today’s rain he was “really happy with the turnout”.
“I mean day one, there’s always a bit of anxiety prior to doors opening,” he said.
Day one kicked off with an electrifying performance from The Royal Family Dance Crew, which is globally renowned for its choreography.
“That’s the grassroots level where everybody starts from and escalates from ... it’s been beautiful to witness.”
This year’s focus was on strengthening community ties.
“It’s the stitching together our communities through common practice which is sharing kai, cultural performances and being able to springboard and bring the best of our communities to showcase,” Savali said.
The event has been providing avenues for employment and economic growth in the community for more than three decades.
“We’re 33 years deep within this festival so a legacy like that is a challenge for us to not only uphold but also improve and evolve.”
With warmer weather, more performances, food and activities in the pipeline for Sunday, Savali advised festival-goers to come prepared.