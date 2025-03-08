Lia Feilo, 4, performs with the Atuhau Avatele NZ United group on the Niue stage at Auckland's Pasifika festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Savali said the crew’s presence at the festival was a testament to the eclectic range of dancers within the Royal Family, showcasing their art form and culture.

“It was such an honour and a privilege to have them perform,” he said.

The most rewarding part of the festival was the range of community groups that came forward.

“That’s the grassroots level where everybody starts from and escalates from ... it’s been beautiful to witness.”

Members of the Nukufetau group at the Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell

This year’s focus was on strengthening community ties.

“It’s the stitching together our communities through common practice which is sharing kai, cultural performances and being able to springboard and bring the best of our communities to showcase,” Savali said.

The event has been providing avenues for employment and economic growth in the community for more than three decades.

Cook Island dancers were among the Pacific Island nations showcasing traditional and contemporary performances. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’re 33 years deep within this festival so a legacy like that is a challenge for us to not only uphold but also improve and evolve.”

With warmer weather, more performances, food and activities in the pipeline for Sunday, Savali advised festival-goers to come prepared.

“Bring your water, it’s going to be quite hot.”

With a special appearance from the director, cast and crew of the recently-released movie Tinā, Savali said Sunday will be “spectacular”.

Claudia Viliamu from the Niue community at the festival being held at Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dancers prepare to entertain at the Cook Island village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leniu Aukustion caught the eye with his dancing at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lilly Eliu (left), 9, Fonotapu Posala, 9, and Salina Lina, 7, were performing with the Nukufetau group at the festival's Tuvalu village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leniu Aukustion gets into the festival mood and dances at the Samoa Village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.