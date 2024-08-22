“We’re not KPIs, and that’s essentially how we’re speaking. It’s all about the dollar and the outcome. You can still do that, but if you’re not going to prioritise things like culture and the environment, all of the stuff that sustains us, it’s incredibly dangerous.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanau said Luxon’s approach would take councils “backwards”.

“So with the unravelling of the Māori wards, with the Treaty Principles Bill, and now removing culture, it’s really concerning to me.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said it wasn’t surprising because it followed the rhetoric surrounding the cuts the Government has brought to its departments and agencies.

“It was a little bit disheartening, if I’m being honest. This was our Prime Minister’s first local government conference with him as Prime Minister. So I would have expected this to be the launching platform for a really positive and constructive relationship going forward with our sector.

“Today fell a little bit flat for me because you felt like you were getting a growling saying that we’re all a little bit useless and that he’s going to make us have school report cards to make sure we’re doing better.

“It was a little bit of a middle finger to local government as a sector where, man, if you’re actually a part of the sector or involved in it, you will see amazing examples of excellence and community outcomes across every single bloody council in this country. So I was a little bit disheartened, but I also wasn’t surprised.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania.

Also present was Wainuiomata Community Board deputy chairwoman Lesa Bingley, who said it was her first time hearing Luxon speak in public.

The Samoan Tokelauan called Luxon’s address “disappointing” and said others in the room shared her sentiment.

“It felt quite abrasive, if that’s the right word. And I say that because I know in these local government spaces, there are people working really, really hard to help our general community live with integrity.

“Having the basics for everybody, having self-respect in yourself and where you live and pride, that’s why it was disappointing to me, the things he was saying.”

Whakatāne District Councillor Toni Boynton responded to a Luxon reference to burst water pipes, saying it was something councils work hard on.

“We all know that the funding model is broken, and we also know that local government has provided solutions for that to work with central government.

“I think one of the things about what he’s said is being able to work together, that we have to work together, and that’s good. But a lot of this stuff is, we’ve already gone through line by line.

“We’ve just finished doing long-term plans. We’ve just signed off our long-term plans for the next 10 years. So, if these changes impact on all of that work, where we went, line by line, you know.”

Pasifika councillors at LGNZ. From left: Josiah Teokotai from South Waikato Council, Kayla Christiansen from Rotorua Lakes Council, Lesa Bingley from Wainuiomata Community Board, Gabriel Tupou from Hutt City Council. Photo / Mary Afemata, LDR

South Waikato District Councillor Josiah Teokotai is of Māori and Cook Island descent, and he said, “the Government have definitely thrown us a curved ball today with the Prime Minister’s announcement”.

“At the moment, with the way government are looking at things, with all the Pacific government agencies, it just looks like at the moment they’re not a priority for this government. And it’s kind of put us on the back foot because, you know, really we don’t know what’s happening.

“Sometimes there’s some reflections that we need to look back on. And I think for us, for South Waikato, we’ve just got to take it like a grain of salt and move forward.”

Kayla Christiansen is of Māori and Tongan descent and works for Te Tatau o Te Arawa which is the iwi partner to Rotorua Lakes Council.

“We ensure that the voice of our people and the perspective of our people are implemented in council’s plans, policies and processes.”

And when asked about the Prime Minister’s address, Christiansen gave a more blunt summation.

“I think that there’s always an approach that we can take that is kind and respects mana whenua and the people in the room and I don’t think that occurred today.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.