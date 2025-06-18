The partner of a patched Tribesmen Aotearoa member allegedly beaten to death by his own group, lays the blame for the ‘hot-box’ attack at the feet of the gang’s president.
“I hate him,” Rebecca Van Der Aa told Conway Rapana’s defence counsel Steve Franklin in the High Court atHamilton yesterday.
“I have no respect for him at all,” she said.
Rapana, the gang’s president, together with vice-president Heremaia Gage, and patched members Ngahere Tapara and Te Patukino Biddle, and prospect Dean Collier, are on trial for the murder of Mark Hohua.
Biddle’s defence counsel, Matthew Goodwin, claimed that while the hot-box had “gone wrong”, Hohua was killed by a critical head injury he suffered when he fell down “steep and treacherous stairs” on Rapana’s rural Waimana property.
That was why his client pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter at the start of the re-trial.
Hohua was rushed to Whakatāne Hospital by Collier and another gang member, but died the following day.
‘He was warned not to go’
Rebecca Van Der Aa lived with Hohua in Whakatāne.
Questioned by Jenson, she said Hohua grew up in Murupara and was “practically born into” gangs.
He became a patched member of another gang in 2018 before joining the Tribesmen, not long before he died, she said.
Hohua had known Rapana for more than 20 years, and Rapana and Hohua’s brother, Matiu, later established the gang in 2020 or 2021.
In evidence, Van Der Aa said on the morning of Hohua’s death, they were woken by a phone call about 6am.
Hohua then went to visit Matiu.
He returned about 8.30am and told her he had been warned that he was going to get hot-boxed at a gang hui that morning for the money going missing.