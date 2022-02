A Police spokesperson said one person has serious injuries. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is seriously injured after a two-car crash at Karapiro.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Karapiro Rd and SH1, Tirau Rd at 4.50pm. Part of the road is now blocked.

SH1 CAMBRIDGE TO TIRAU - 5:15PM

Due to a crash, #SH1 is BLOCKED in both directions at Karapiro Rd. Delay your journey, or expect delays and follow directions of emergency services on site. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MqI3DWar8p — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 8, 2022

NZTA Waka Kotahi asked motorists to expect delays or travel at a later time.