Part of Dunedin's Queen Mary Maternity Centre closes due to lack of staff

Photo / Supplied

Critically low staffing has caused the temporary closure of part of Queen Mary Maternity Centre for the first time.

It was closed last Friday, but it is expected to reopen this morning.

A Facebook message from Absolute Midwifery (Independent Midwives in Dunedin) said the staff shortage meant the hospital was unable to provide postnatal care to women who were medically fit to be discharged home after their births.

Those who had caesarean sections or needed to be monitored after birth were transferred to the surgical ward or paediatric ward with their babies, to be looked after by the nurses there.

"We understand that this can cause some concerns for those who had planned to stay in hospital for breastfeeding support etc.

"The breastroom and peer breastfeeding support, along with support from your LMC (lead maternity carer) are some ways we can support you at home."

In a statement, Southern District Health Board midwifery director Karen Ferraccioli said a "collective intra-hospital approach" was taken toward the staffing shortage to keep postnatal women and babies in a safe and welcoming environment.

"The postnatal wing has been relocated on the antenatal side of Queen Mary Maternity floor, accommodating postnatal women/people in need of complex care or recovering after birth, and their babies.

"Centralising our staff resources in one side of Queen Mary Maternity ward has optimised the use of our resources and our capacity to respond to the need of our customers, and their families.

"A maternity pod annexe (MPA), a temporary flex space located on the surgical ward, has been set up, mirroring the postnatal facility."

She expressed her gratitude to all the colleagues and people who supported the initiative and contributed to its realisation, and welcomed the opportunity to continue to work in partnership with other services for the benefit and safety of the maternity community.