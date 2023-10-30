Jason Blackler had nearly 20 pages of criminal convictions, many for violence, Crown prosecutor Robin Bates said.

A Dunedin man who attacked his friend then left him to die in a pool of his own blood has been granted parole.

Jason Karl Blackler, 54, was jailed for seven years for the manslaughter of 66-year-old Alan James Fahey and an additional three months for domestic violence.

Last month – four months short of his sentence end date – the Parole Board allowed Blackler’s release, noting he had “embarked on a fundamental process of change” while behind bars.

Fahey had taken Blackler under his wing and let him move into his Brockville Rd flat but on October 25, 2016, the pair clashed.

The killer told police that during a day-long drinking session his friend had made an inappropriate comment, but said he could not recall what happened next because he blacked out.

The court heard Blackler delivered several blows, at least one of which was inflicted while the victim was on the ground.

Bloody footprints from Fahey’s body leading to the bathroom showed the defendant tried to wash himself after the attack.

Blackler took a taxi from the crime scene to his then-partner’s home in Corstorphine.

Forensic investigators found traces of the victim’s blood on a passenger seat panel of the vehicle.

Blackler was subject to release conditions at the time he killed his friend and had a lengthy criminal history.

Of his 150 previous convictions, 17 were for violence, including threats and weapons charges.

While locked up, Blackler had completed two courses aimed at addressing his aggressive tendencies and the Drug Treatment Programme.

“Mr Blackler has a significant background to his offending. He has, however, on this sentence embarked on a fundamental process of change that has been remarked on by those who knew him when he came to prison and who have witnessed that change,” Parole Board panel convener Neville Trendle said.

He planned to live with two supporters and the board heard there had been “significant effort” applied to ensure his transition into the community would be successful.

Among Blackler’s parole conditions were:

- To live at an address approved by Probation

- Not to enter Dunedin or Mosgiel

- To comply with electronic monitoring

- Not to contact any victim of offending

- To attend any treatment as directed

- Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs

- To inform Probation of intimate relationships