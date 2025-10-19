The board declined her parole and said Nuku needed to revise her reintegration plan so it accurately reflected the details of her offending.
Deception and death
The crimes in question occurred more than two decades ago, when Nuku, who has an extensive history of theft and deception, conned and murdered her older friend, Bernard Boylan, a retired Taranaki bricklayer.
The 79-year-old gave her cash, believing it was to help her pay off her debts.
But Nuku had an out-of-control gambling addiction and instead fed the money into pokie machines.
At her most recent parole hearing, held on August 28 this year, the board highlighted how, over the years, Nuku had advanced various accounts of the circumstances of her offending.
“Although she went to trial, she subsequently admitted responsibility for her offending but provided differing accounts as to how it occurred.
“Recently, she claimed that the offending was an accident and there was no preplanning involved.
“She described how the victim entered her house uninvited while she was ironing and she reacted by hitting him a number of times with an iron which she was using at the time.”
The Parole Board’s decision, released to NZME, detailed that when the board raised the inconsistencies with Nuku, she said she would tell the truth and admitted to not being honest with her previous accounts.
Several subsequent lines were then redacted from the decision before it went on to say that it was apparent from their discussion that Nuku’s safety plan needed to be revised to accurately reflect the details of her offending.
Nuku has completed various programmes while behind bars, including those for drug and alcohol treatment and problem gambling.
