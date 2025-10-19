Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Parole Board highlights Taranaki murderer Julianna Nuku’s changing narratives

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bernard Boylan's body was found in a car parked on Ngatimaru Rd, near Waitara, Taranaki, in 2004.

Bernard Boylan's body was found in a car parked on Ngatimaru Rd, near Waitara, Taranaki, in 2004.

A woman who conned a pensioner of his money before bludgeoning him to death with a steam iron has told differing stories over the past 20 years about how the murder occurred.

Now, as Julianna Shontel Nuku inches toward being released from prison, she has admitted to not having

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save