“I was told that the hearing had happened that day, that the offender was set to be released pending deportation and that it was basically too late and there was nothing I could do.”
“They agreed to hear me that Thursday and take into account whatever I had to say - but it was on the understanding that unless I said something very significant, they weren’t going to change the decision.
“They heard me. They haven’t changed their decision.”
Emma accepted her stepfather had been released but she could not accept the botched notifications.
“It’s a pretty horrible situation… it’s pretty bad,” she said.
“It’s the fact it’s been three different times, three different issues - it’s ridiculous.”
After a second investigation, the board found “human error” to blame and sent another formal apology to Emma.
“Basically, the conclusion was that an electronic copy of my notification letter was created, checked and finalised by a hearing manager,” Emma said.
“The next step in the process is for the hearing manager to draft an email to you, attaching a copy of that letter.
“The step was never completed.
“They then said that there was another check that was supposed to happen to make sure the letter was sent out - but due to another human error that didn’t happen.
“They said they have since implemented additional checks that are also done manually to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future - but it feels like the whole system is just made up of fixes that they’ve come up with after the fact of finding an error.”
Emma was furious that she had been overlooked three times - more so when she learned about other victims who had been through the same thing previously.
“That’s my major concern,” Emma said.
“I’m pretty tough. I can take this sort of thing and I’ll fight back but there are a lot of victims who would just rather not have to go through this whole process of fighting for their rights after dealing with everything they’ve had to deal with.
“And I don’t want other people to have that feeling I had of ‘I’ve lost my opportunity to have my say’.
“It’s a legal right to have your say at a parole hearing. I just need the Parole Board to really, really understand the damage that this sort of thing can do to people.
“I want them to get it right in future. I don’t want this to happen to other people.”
The failures in Emma’s notifications were “the result of human error in some of those steps”.
Young and McLean said work on “a new end-to-end digital solution that would automate many of these steps and provide greater assurance that tasks have been completed” was “well underway”.
“We expect this new system to be launched late this year.
“In the meantime, we have reviewed where we made mistakes in our processes and have made changes intended to prevent any repetition of what happened to this victim.”
