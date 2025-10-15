Caleb Baker (inset) died in the crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in February 2024. The main photo is from court documents supplied to the sentencing of Sarah Hope Schmidt in the Napier District Court in November 2024.
The Parole Board has apologised “unreservedly” to Caleb Baker’s family after it set free the texting truckie who killed the young motorist before she was eligible for release.
The 22-year-old’s family told NZME the mistake has caused them more pain and shattered what little trust they still had in thesystem.
Truck driver Sarah Hope Schmidt served nine months of a jail term of two years and four months after causing the fatal crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway last year.
Another driver was injured and hospitalised after the crash, in which Schmidt ran into a stationary queue of vehicles because she had been distracted by using her phone while driving.
“While the board has acknowledged the error and apologised, this has caused further pain and disbelief for our whānau,” Taurima said.
He said that while family members appreciated the board had taken responsibility, the mistake had “shattered what little trust we had left in the system”.
“Families like ours deserve better – greater care, respect, and accountability from those making decisions that affect victims so deeply.
“Our focus remains on Caleb, honouring his memory and continuing to speak up so that no other whānau has to endure this kind of hurt.”
44 minutes on the phone
Schmidt spent 44 minutes using her phone during a two-hour run between Dannevirke and Napier Port in the early morning of February 9, 2024.
After starting on her return journey down the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, she was still using her phone when she ploughed her 30-tonne Volvo truck into the back of Baker’s Toyota Hilux, which was at the rear of the stationary queue.
Schmidt was sentenced in the Napier District Court in October last year to two years and four months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.
Her statutory release date was February 16, 2027. She will remain on release conditions until then.
