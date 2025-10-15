Advertisement
Parole Board apology: Texting truckie Sarah Schmidt, who killed Caleb Baker, released before eligible date

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
Caleb Baker (inset) died in the crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in February 2024. The main photo is from court documents supplied to the sentencing of Sarah Hope Schmidt in the Napier District Court in November 2024.

The Parole Board has apologised “unreservedly” to Caleb Baker’s family after it set free the texting truckie who killed the young motorist before she was eligible for release.

The 22-year-old’s family told NZME the mistake has caused them more pain and shattered what little trust they still had in the

