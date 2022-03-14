Parliament will today mark the third anniversary of the March 15 Christchurch mosque terror attacks.
A notice of a motion will be brought at 2pm in the House, after which leaders of political parties will give speeches on the attacks that killed 51 people, and the aftermath.
Following those speeches will be Question Time, where National Party leader Christopher Luxon will be first up addressing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Luxon is likely to continue his party's attack lines against the Government around what it says is a cost of living crisis.
It comes after Ardern on Monday announced a 25c a litre reduction in fuel tax and halving of public transport fares for three months.
She also acknowledged the "crisis" around rising costs for many families, which she largely attributed to global factors including Russia's war on Ukraine.
Question Time also comes after a turbid morning in the political world with National's finance spokesman Simon Bridges announcing his imminent retirement from politics.
The former Crown minister and leader of the Opposition holds the third question, and is set to go up against Finance Minister Grant Robertson, pressing him on if the cost of living crisis was wider than an energy crisis.