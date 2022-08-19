Nelson-Tasman faces a long road to recovery as wet weather continues across NZ, why firefighters are walking off the job and Gaurav Sharma keeps swinging in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Some roads in the capital will be closed and parking restrictions in place from Sunday night as police plan for a protest at Parliament.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition is planning a protest on Tuesday, following similar events in Auckland and Christchurch recently. A counter-protest group is also expected to gather near Parliament.

It comes almost six months on from the 23-day anti-mandate occupation at Parliament that was brought to a violent and fiery end.

In anticipation of Tuesday's protest, road closures will be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St and Kate Sheppard Place from 10pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said a traffic management plan would also be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament from Sunday evening until the end of the protest.

People who worked in the area or commuters who travelled through it were advised to plan ahead. However, traffic disruption was expected to be minimal.

Anti-mandate protesters pitched tents outside Parliament in a 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds which came to a violent end. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We acknowledge it is important that people have the right to peaceful protest.

"However, police will take action against unlawful behaviour."

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said protests were vital for democracy and welcome on Parliament grounds but there were some expectations around conduct.

"While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety and security of the public and the protection of property."

Thousands of Wellington students and office staff have been given the option to work from home ahead of the protests.

Council staff have been advised to avoid central Wellington early next week while tertiary students have been given leave to study remotely.