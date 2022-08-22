Parliament protest: Australian conspiracy commentator reportedly denied entry into NZ

Avi Yemini speaking to right-wing protesters in Melbourne in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

An infamous Australian far-right misinformation superspreader has reportedly been denied entry to New Zealand.

Avi Yemini told followers while he was checking in Qantas informed him his passport had been flagged by Immigration New Zealand and he was later advised by an immigration officer he was being denied entry.

He claimed the immigration officer said she made the decision after reading a story in the New Zealand Herald.

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Kiwi conspiracy influencer Chantelle Baker previously claimed on Facebook that Yemini would be joining the masses at the protest in Wellington.

Yemini is a Melbourne-based social media personality, who was banned from Facebook, and is known for his extremist far-right ideology and comments.

He was convicted of unlawful assault against his former wife and sued by his brother for defamation.

In 2018, at a protest demonstration against imprisonment of the far-right British activist, Tommy Robinson, in London, Yemini said he was "the world's proudest Jewish Nazi".

In a YouTube video Yemini said he was going to "fight back" and he was going to get into New Zealand. He also said in the clip he was appealing against the decision.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she knew only what was in the public domain, and it was not something she had any prior awareness of.

She did not believe it would have been at the level that required a ministerial intervention to block entry, but would be by immigration.

On Saturday Immigration NZ's acting general manager for border and visa operations Michael Carley said there are certain conditions temporary visitors to New Zealand must meet in order to be eligible for entry.

"The onus is on the visitor to satisfy Immigration New Zealand that they meet all of the entry requirements at the time they travel to New Zealand, this includes being of good character," Carley said.

"One of the reasons people are refused entry is not meeting character and criminal convictions is one factor which we take into account. Australian citizens are still expected to declare criminal convictions before being allowed entry to New Zealand."

A police spokesperson said they had no comment on the Australian but they were aware of protest activity planned for Wellington.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition announced the group was planning a protest on Tuesday in Wellington, following similar events in Auckland and Christchurch recently. A counter-protest group is also expected to gather near Parliament.

It comes almost six months on from the 23-day anti-mandate occupation at Parliament that was brought to a violent and fiery end.

In anticipation of Tuesday's protest, road closures will be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St and Kate Sheppard Place from 10pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson had said previously that a traffic management plan would also be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament from Sunday evening until the end of the protest.