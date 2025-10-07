Advertisement
Parking rules: $85 supermarket carpark fines prompt debate over ‘genuine customer’ rules

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Supermarket shoppers nationwide are hitting out at a controversial parking rule. Photo / 123RF

Supermarket shoppers nationwide are hitting out at a controversial parking rule that penalises them for visiting multiple nearby stores, with fines reaching up to $85.

Parking signs at some supermarkets require shoppers to move their cars just metres away to a different car park if they want to visit

