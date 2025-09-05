Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Parents speak out after Christchurch woman’s ‘horrible’ eating disorder death

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Jayne Ferguson had autism and an eating disorder. She wanted to live and get well but could not find specialist help or support.

Jayne Ferguson had autism and an eating disorder. She wanted to live and get well but could not find specialist help or support.

Jayne Ferguson had everything to live for. Bright, with a passion and talent for ballet, violin and languages, she wanted to live – and for many years, fought to stay alive. But on July 5, the 33-year-old, weighing the same as an average 7-year-old child, lost her battle with an eating disorder she could not find help for. Tragically, Jayne is one of at least three South Island women to die from eating disorders in the past few months – and experts are calling for more help. Senior journalist Anna Leask reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save