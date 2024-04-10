Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Parents outraged after crisis nurse accuses suicidal teen of ‘game-playing’ and ‘manipulation’

Alex Spence
By
9 mins to read
The young man was taken to Christchurch Hospital ED by ambulance in distress. Photo / File

The young man was taken to Christchurch Hospital ED by ambulance in distress. Photo / File

An 18-year-old taken to Christchurch Hospital ED in distress was accused by a crisis resolution worker of acting depressed and suicidal to upset his parents. A week later, a Health NZ lawyer sent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand