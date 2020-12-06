Website of the Year

Parents' legacy lives on for young children orphaned by White Island tragedy

The lives of Pratap Singh and wife Mayuari Singh were lost to the Whakaari / White Island tragedy, leaving their three children orphaned. Photo / Supplied

Neil Reid
By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Family members caring for three young American children orphaned by the Whakaari / White Island tragedy are ensuring the loving legacy of their parents lives on with the trio.

Pratap, 49, and Mayuari Singh, 42,

