Luna was hit while walking with her master's mother, and her friend and her dog. Photo / Supplied

Police this morning said their investigation remained ongoing.

“However, one person is assisting police with our inquiries,” a spokeswoman said.

Police had earlier confirmed the utility vehicle was travelling along Attwood towards Pāremoremo Rd and said it had been noticeably damaged in the crash.

Police have asked anyone with information to phone 105 and quote the reference number 250608/7303.

Information could also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Prouse was scathing of whoever was responsible.

“They’re a coward if they’re going to drive off. The longer you leave it, the harder it gets,” he said.

Last night, Prouse told the Herald his mother remained in hospital with several broken ribs and fractures.

One of the dogs hit was Prouse’s, a huntaway named Luna. A resident found her walking along the road after the crash and returned her to Prouse.

The other dog, Mackay, was so badly injured it remained with a veterinarian with injured bones, lungs, hips and a broken jaw, Prouse said.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.10am Sunday. Both women were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other in a moderate condition.

Prouse got a telephone call from a neighbour.

“I had this frantic, ‘Mum’s been hit, dog’s gone. We’re in the ditch, you need to get here now’.

“I almost left the door in my dressing gown. But I ran downstairs, chucked on some shorts, the shirt didn’t even really make it on, and I just ran.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.