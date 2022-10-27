Carina Toscano.

A Paraparaumu College student has won a major prize in an emerging photographer competition.

The competition, called Stills, a nationwide photography competition in partnership with Canon, drew more than 1250 entries by student photographers from Year 1-13.

Carina Toscano, a Year 13 student from Paraparaumu College, won first place in the connection category of the senior section.

It was n impressive result, especially because there were 214 entries in the category.

She has won a Canon EOS 1500D and DLSR Twin Camera bags.

"This young student is a photographer to watch," co-judge Edith Amituanai said.

"The image is a standout for the use of frame and colour.

"The way the red flag drapes along the right side of the frame highlights the young girl's face in the centre, the pink outfits of the two figures blend into each other."

Carina, 18, said she was "surprised as I know there are lots of great student photographers in New Zealand".

Her photograph was snapped during the parliamentary protests in Wellington.

"This particular one was taken as they were marching to the parliament grounds.

"It was really hard to take photos because they were moving like they were part of the great wildebeest migration.

"I had to move with them or get shoved around, and had to do this awkward sideways walk so I could face them and simultaneously take photos while avoiding poles.

"I saw a girl sitting on who I assume was her mother's shoulders so she was elevated above the crowd, and thought they looked interesting.

An award-winning photo by Carina Toscano.

"I managed to get a few photos of them, but this one stood out the most."

Carina's interest in photography started about six years ago when she started taking photos of birds.

"I had a book that had all of these amazing bird photos in it and I was trying to take pictures like them.

"Since then I saved up for a DSLR and bring it with me whenever I go somewhere interesting.

"I've found I really love taking pictures of protests.

"There are lots of interesting people and it's the most exciting.

"And recently I tried film photography for the first time, which I'm quite excited about."

Carina is self-taught but is studying photography at college where she has been getting feedback from her teacher.

She's keen to make money from her photography as well as get experience working for other people.

Stills is run by RQP — the team behind the hugely successful performing arts platforms Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, Showquest, Rockshop Banquets, OnScreen and Toi.

It was judged by top New Zealand photographers and visual artists Edith Amituanai, Conor Clarke, Chontalle Musson, Christian Tjandrawinata and Canon representative Geoff Ball.

Jasmine Jury, also from Paraparaumu College, was a national finalist in the altered category (senior section).