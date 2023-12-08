Paraparaumu Beach house fire deemed suspicious

Fenz said specialist fire investigators are reporting on the house fire. Photo / David Haxton

Fenz said specialist fire investigators are reporting on the house fire. Photo / David Haxton

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has deemed a house fire this evening in Paraparaumu Beach to be suspicious.

A Fenz spokesperson said two crews arrived at the fire at 6.13pm and the fire was suppressed within eight minutes.

“The crews have deemed the fire suspicious and have specialist fire investigators reporting.”

A Police spokesperson said Police and Fenz are in attendance at an incident at a residence in Manly St, Paraparaumu Beach, which was reported as a house fire shortly after 6pm.

More to come.



