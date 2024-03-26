Tim Li with his winning print of a warehenga.

Paraparaumu-based artist Tim Li has won an award for one of his works, which is currently being shown at the Academy Galleries in Wellington.

Li won the Imprint Exhibition Curator’s Award for his 1.5m original piece of a warehenga (yellowtail kingfish), which was created using gyotaku - a Japanese technique which arose in the early 19th century that involves using physical fish as “plates” in order to imprint an image upon a surface.

He said he was absolutely chuffed to have won.

“[I] didn’t really walk into the exhibition expecting it, so [I was] super-stoked to be awarded the curator’s choice [award].”

Li said he knew there were some pretty esteemed printmakers in the show with a lot of experience behind them who had produced some “pretty remarkable works” and were experts in their fields.

“I feel like I’m still learning lots about this technique - I’m very much bouncing around in the amateur world of gyotaku compared to the true masters practising in Japan and other parts of the globe.”

Li, who has been a fulltime artist for the past three years and worked as a visual arts teacher at Wellington High School before that, typically explores the multitude and diversity of New Zealand’s marine species in his work, with an emphasis on the detail and intricacies found within each subject he works with.

As an avid freediver and spearfisher, Li spends a lot of time at Kāpiti Island, where he “enjoys the underwater world” and harvests fish for his family.

He tries to draw and print from what he has harvested himself where he can, creating artwork from his catches before using them for food.

Tim Li working on one of his prints.

“To fully utilise the fish, I create gyotaku from them.

“So as a spearo, regularly having opportunities to print fish allows me to constantly try to improve and refine my technique and understanding of this historical art form.”

Li hoped his work would encourage the full utilisation of fish taken from the sea, as well as a sense of kaitiakitanga [guardianship] for all ocean-goers alike.

As well as gyotaku, he also produces large-scale graphite illustrations of fish and other marine species, and makes bespoke native timber frames for his gyotaku, fine art prints and original artworks.

The Imprint – Contemporary NZ Printmakers Showcase has brought together a group of accomplished New Zealand printmakers who are exploring the many forms of printmaking.

From traditional techniques such as etching, linocut and gyotaku through to contemporary processes including screen-printing, gel plate printing and collagraphy, the 11 artists whose work is on display all have completely different styles and are at the forefront of contemporary printmaking.

“This show celebrates the fine art of printmaking,” said curator Jen Wiggle.

“We are excited to bring together these artists in a celebration of their skill and love for this art form. Tim’s stunning work guides the viewer into the show and demonstrates the wide-ranging diversity of print.”

The artists all share 20m of white wall space in the LightSpace Gallery.

Wiggle wanted to thank North End Breweries, Gordon Harris and award sponsor Aotearoa Art Supplies for their generous support of this exhibition.