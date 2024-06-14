Kaitao Intermediate School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two staff and two students of a Rotorua school were assaulted in what have been described as “shocking and appalling” incidents allegedly involving a 13-year-old girl.

One of the incidents at Kaitao Intermediate left a student with concussion, bruising and broken glasses, while in another two staff and a student were punched several times around their heads, the school says.

After five “random and unprovoked” incidents in the past five-and-half weeks – two that forced lockdowns – the intermediate is working to build a large gate at the front entrance to help protect students and staff.

The teen accused, who is trespassed from the school and being dealt with by police, was not known to those she allegedly assaulted, the school says.

Incidents at the school

Deputy principal Adrian Firmin told the Rotorua Daily Post in a statement on Thursday that a 13-year-old girl, who is not a student at the school, arrived on May 7 and tried to go into a classroom to assault a student.

Firmin called police and verbally trespassed the teen. He said police arrived and restated the trespass order, and the teen left.

The teen returned about 11am the next day and tried to access the school grounds in what Firmin claimed was an attempt to assault a student.

“The teen was barred access and was reminded they were trespassed.”

He said the teen verbally harassed him, office staff and parents of students who entered the office.

Police were called at 11.19am and arrived at 12.56pm, but by then the teen had been escorted off the grounds by a staff member, Firmin said.

Kaitao Intermediate School is to build a gate at the front of the school it can lock during school hours to keep staff and students safe. Photo / Andrew Warner

On Friday last week, the teen arrived at the school at 10.40am and was identified as being trespassed by a staff member.

The teen allegedly assaulted a student by punching them in the head several times. The teen was stopped by a teacher and a support staff worker, who were also allegedly punched around the head several times, Firmin said.

School principal Phil Palfrey called police and put the school in lockdown. Police arrived at 11.03pm and apprehended the teen.

Firmin said the school was called on Tuesday this week by a pair pretending to be the parents of two students, requesting they be sent to the front gate.

Given the “unusual” request, Firmin said he and another staff member investigated and found the trespassed girl waiting at the gate.

Police were called at 2.55pm and the decision was made to hold the end-of-day bell and keep students in their classrooms for an extra seven minutes until the police had escorted the teen away.

On Wednesday, a parent recognised the trespassed teen and two others standing about 200m from the school at 2.43pm.

Firmin said the parent called 111. He said the school was notified and decided the students could be released at 3pm given the teen was far from the school.

However, the school was later advised a female student was allegedly assaulted by the teen on Gordon Rd at 3.12pm. She was allegedly punched to the ground and repeatedly kicked, suffering a concussion, bruises to her face and torso and having her glasses broken.

Firmin said the staff were uninjured but left emotionally shaken. The staff and students have been offered ongoing support.

Firmin said the school could not identify any links between students at the school and the trespassed teen.

He said it appeared the alleged attacks were “random and unprovoked”.

Firmin said the school’s motto was “Mā te whānau, tātou e puāwai - achieving success together”.

“We have bonded together as a staff and as a school to support one another. We have had an outpouring of support from our community and we have appreciated the efforts of parents to support not only their own children but the children of other people.”

He assured parents and caregivers the school was a safe place to be.

He extended thanks to parents and community members, in particular to the parent who intervened on Wednesday by helping the girl who was allegedly assaulted by picking her up and taking her home.

Communicating with parents

Firmin said the school had openly communicated the challenges with parents.

Palfrey notified parents about Friday’s assault in Friday’s school newsletter.

In it, he discussed a “deeply troubling incident” on school grounds.

“This is a shocking and appalling act that has left us all deeply disturbed,” Palfrey said in the newsletter.

The newsletter explained the lockdown and the police’s actions.

He applauded teachers for their swift actions which he said prevented the incident from escalating further.

“We take immense pride in our fantastic school culture and it is disheartening to see it disrupted ... ”

Lockable gate to be built

Palfrey said in the newsletter the school was now working with its architect and the Ministry of Education on a gate at the front of the school that could be locked during school hours. Entry would be monitored by office staff to verify the identity and purpose of all visitors.

“Although our school is not located on a main road, we continually seek ways to enhance the safety of our students from external threats.”

Police confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post in response to questions that they had been called to the school on several occasions.

Relating to Friday’s incident, they said a young person who was not a student at the school had been trespassed and investigations continue.

