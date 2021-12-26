Paramedic in last stages of cancer makes plea for help finding her beloved cat

Princess Titiara has been missing from Robyn Schrafft's Paihia home since last week. Photo / Supplied

A Paihia paramedic who is in the final stage of terminal cancer has asked the community for help finding her beloved cat, Princess Titiara, who has been a comfort to her throughout her medical ordeals.

The 4-year-old feline has been a constant companion to Robyn Schrafft - especially over the last few months as she has mostly stayed close to her bedridden owner's side rather than roaming the neighbourhood.

But the blue-grey Ocicat-Abyssinian mix went missing on Thursday evening and hasn't been seen since. Schrafft and her family are desperate to see her return home.

"During the day she's free to go wherever she wants, but over the past few months she's stayed home with me mostly," Schrafft said, describing the disappearance of her "little buddy" as very stressful during an already stressful time. "She's sort of been my constant companion."

Princess Titiara has been missing from her Paihia home since Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Schrafft was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago. Roughly a year ago she was told the cancer had spread to other parts of her body and there wasn't much time left, but she's done pretty well considering, said her sister-in-law, Katrina Schrafft.

She's now receiving palliative care at home.

"We are unsure of how much time remains," Katrina Schrafft said. "My heart is breaking knowing that she is worrying about the fate of her beautiful girl."

Princess Titiara has spotty stripes and spots on her belly, as well as a distinctive tail - half of which went missing due to a previous misadventure. She is microchipped but not wearing a collar because she does not tolerate it.

The family believes she is likely still somewhere close to home, near the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Davis Crescent, and she may have gotten locked in the garage of a family who left town for Christmas. If she is stuck in a hot garage, time is critical, they said.

Princess Titiara's owner is desperate for her to return home. Photo / Supplied

"She's quite a distinct little thing," Robyn Schrafft said, adding that the feline would have been a well-known roamer of the neighbourhood prior to Schrafft's palliative care. "We've got lots of people on the lookout for her."

Robyn Schrafft's husband, also a paramedic, has been door-knocking and searching the nearby bush when not working shifts. His sister joined the search yesterday after flying up from Hamilton.

"I've been feeling rather helpless," Katrina Schrafft said. "It's just a really awful situation."

Princess Titiara has remained by owner Robyn Schrafft's side throughout her cancer battle, but especially in recent months as she's received palliative care. Photo / Supplied

The public servant couple have given a lot to their community, Katrina Schrafft said, adding that she's hoping the community might be able to give a little back by keeping an eye out for Princess.

"I know that her loss is causing great pain and given the circumstances, it is even more heartbreaking," Katrina Schrafft said. "It would mean the world if we could get her back safely."

Anyone who thinks they might have spotted the cat can send an urgent message to the family through Lost Pet Finders.