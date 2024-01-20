David Seymour outlined a new policy in relation to crime and prisons today in Hawke's Bay. Video / Warren Buckland

A representative of business owners is pleading with the government to urgently enact new crime laws after another worker was assaulted by a group of hammer-wielding robbers during an early morning raid.





The victim recounted his ordeal to the chairperson for the dairy and business owners group Sunny Kaushal this morning from hospital.

He said he was working at the Mobil petrol station on Cavendish Drive in Papatoetoe when a group of four masked young offenders entered armed with hammers.

The group demanded the man open the till and hand over cash, cigarettes and vapes.

“One of them even tried to hit the gentleman on the head with the hammer but he missed and ultimately the gentleman got hit on the ribs,” Kaushal said.

The Mobil petrol station on Cavendish Drive was hit by a group of hammer-wielding robbers early this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

“He is in severe pain right now, he also got hit on the wrist.”

The group of offenders left after assaulting the man before taking their stolen goods and feeling in a stolen car.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the petrol station at 6.16am.

“Four males assaulted a staff member, before taking items and leaving the premises,” the police spokesperson said.

“A stolen vehicle believed to have been used in this robbery has been recovered.”

The offenders have yet to be found, the spokesperson said, and inquiries are ongoing.

Kaushal said the government needs to ensure “these criminals don’t continue to prey on our communities and the business owners.

“These robberies are getting more and more violent and these offenders have no respect for others’ rights,” Kushaul said.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal wants the government to enact harsher punishments for violent offenders.

“They have no respect for another human, no respect for the law, no respect for police law or any other consequences.

“When these workers go to work, they do not know if they will come back home safe, if they will end up in a hospital or if they will be able to see their families again.”

Last month, a liquor store worker was critically injured during a robbery in Clover Park, South Auckland.

Chapel Downs Supermarket Manager Bhajnam Kaur told Newshub she saw the offender leave the scene with a six-pack of alcoholic drinks.

Police at the scene where an aggravated robbery has taken place at the Chapel Downs Discount Liquor on Dawson Road, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

“He didn’t even run. He just casually walked towards the library,” she said.

Kushaul said he has written to all three coalition leaders and the new police minister, pleading with them to act urgently to help stop the crime wave.

“Now the whole nation is watching them and we would like to see decisive actions,” Kushaul said.

“We would like to see the law and order fixed and you know, there should not be any such fear among the communities and businesses like it has been over the last six years.”

