Police were called at about 12:45pm with reports of an assault at an address on Swaffield Road. Photo / Google Maps

One person is seriously injured after an assault at a South Auckland property this afternoon.

Police were called about 12.45pm after reports of an assault at an address on Swaffield Rd in Papatoetoe.

One person suffered serious injuries and the offender fled the scene before police arrived.

“It appears that the parties involved are known to each other and police are currently making enquiries,” police said.