Police were called to an incident involving a man throwing lollipops to schoolchildren in Pāpāmoa. Photo / NZME

A “random” man threw lollipops over a school fence to excited schoolchildren before disappearing on a bus.

The incident on Wednesday prompted the school’s principal to remind his school community of “stranger danger”.

Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Matt Simeon spoke in a video posted on the school’s Facebook page, saying the man walked past the school and threw lollipops over the fence into the school’s playground, classroom and garden area.

Schoolchildren became “frantic” and excited at “being able to pick up lollipops like a lolly scramble”, Simeon said.

“However, it was from a random member of the community.”

Duty teachers acted “swiftly” and removed the lollipops before they could be collected and reminded the children of “stranger danger”.

Simeon said he went out to speak to the man “who, after calming down and not being so aggressive, was reasonable to be reminded that actually, it’s not a good look for a random member of the community to walk past a school and throw lollies.”

The man got on a bus and left, Simeon said.

Police and the school’s board of trustees were contacted, he said.

“This situation is being taken completely seriously,” Simeon said.

“Unfortunately, our tamariki got over-excited about the situation and the lollies, they lost sight of stranger danger.”

Simeon said the incident sparked “out-of-control” rumours, prompting an afternoon assembly in which the facts were outlined.

“I reminded them of the need of stranger danger [awareness] - not taking things from people or engaging with people outside of our school grounds. "

Simeon said he wanted to be open and transparent with the school community, especially in light of the rumours.

“Yes, there was a man. Yes, there were lollies.

“No, he didn’t come onto school grounds at all.”

Simeon ended the video by saying he would also address the matter in the school’s newsletter.

Simeon was approached for further comment.

Police were unable to find the incident in their system today to say whether the man has yet been found.























