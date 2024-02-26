Voyager 2023 media awards
Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park summit closed following death

The park is expected to reopen at 8pm, Bay of Plenty Regional Council says in a social media post. Photo / NZME

The summit area of Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park is closed following a sudden death.

The park is expected to reopen at 8pm, Bay of Plenty Regional Council said in a social media post.

“Please refer to the below map for the closure zone. Other tracks and areas of the park remain open at this time,” the post said.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a sudden death in the Papamoa Hills carpark around 6pm on Sunday.

“It is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”



