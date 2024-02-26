The summit area of Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park is closed following a sudden death.
The park is expected to reopen at 8pm, Bay of Plenty Regional Council said in a social media post.
“Please refer to the below map for the closure zone. Other tracks and areas of the park remain open at this time,” the post said.
A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a sudden death in the Papamoa Hills carpark around 6pm on Sunday.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“It is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”