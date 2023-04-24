A Papakura rental property owned by Mr Sandhu was totally wrecked by former tenants. Video / Mike Scott

A landlord has been left devastated after a group of more than 22 people completely destroyed his rental property, kicking in walls, smashing windows, ripping out cabinets, and leaving taps to run.

The group allegedly went to the Papakura house a week ago and ripped out fittings, kicked holes in every wall, smashed all of the windows, kicked in the exterior cladding, pulled out insulation and left rotting fish at the home.

Taps were also turned on to flood the three-bedroom home.

The owner, who only wants to be referred to as Sandhu due to safety concerns, said the damage happened after tenants were evicted by a Tenancy Tribunal order because of non-payment of rent and water charges.

“They moved out on the 17th and then that night around 22 people came and damaged the property,” Sandhu said.

More than 22 people turned up at Sandhu's rental property and destroyed each and every wall and window.

Sandhu said damage to the property was devastating and left him with no rental income to pay the mortgage which cost him $900 a week.

He was already working seven days a week but had just started driving for Uber at night to make ends meet.

But he was also upset because he had not heard back from the police.

“In New Zealand we expect this to be looked at,” he said.

“It is a threatening situation and I don’t want this to happen to other people. I don’t want to be a coward so I wanted to go to the media so this doesn’t happen to other people.”

Exterior cladding and window frames were also damaged.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of wilful damage to a residential property in Papakura on April 21.

The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Monday, April 17.

“At this stage, the file is currently being reviewed by staff and police will be making inquiries once it has been assigned to the appropriate team,” police said.

“Police will be in touch with the informant directly on the progress of the investigation as it advances.”

Sandhu has had to work nights as an Uber driver to pay the mortgage on the destroyed property.

He and his family would consider leaving New Zealand if something was not done about crime.

Sandu said some of the group had been back to the property at other times in the past week - each time doing more damage.

“They left the taps turned on when they left so it flooded and then they came back and destroyed everything.

“They came back later and left dead fish there.”

Two days ago the owner said another 12 people arrived at the property and damaged what little was left.

The property manager who oversaw the rental said the tenants were significantly behind in their rent and had refused to give him access for inspections.

“We had to go through the Tenancy Tribunal and they had been evicted from the property but refused to leave,” the property manager said.

“The bailiff had to visit the property and I had a trespass order in place.”

The property manager said he had never seen such devastating damage.

“It is like nothing I have seen. Everything was destroyed. The heat pump was destroyed and everything in the bathroom and the kitchen was ripped out, all of the cabinets, everything.

Every wall of the three-bedroom house was damaged with framing timber smashed out.

“It was a three-bedroom house and one of the rooms even had all of the framing torn out.

“There is nothing left.”

The property owner said the house was insured but it was a long process and there was nothing left of the house.

He said he had already been without rental income on the property for some time and would be until the house was rebuilt.

Exterior cladding and window frames were also damaged.

“I also don’t want to fix it and for it to happen again so the police need to take action and arrest the people who did this.”

Sarina Gibbon, from the Property Investors Association (APIA), said it was not uncommon to have acrimonious tenancies but this was an extreme case.

“Most relationships between landlord and tenant are good but this case is extreme and alarming,” Gibbon said.

“Fortunately this is uncommon but given the extent of the damage it is also a criminal matter.”