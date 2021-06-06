Papakura car yard fire: Firefighters bring huge blaze under control

A fire rages at a scrap yard in Auckland's Papakura with multiple cars ablaze. Video / Alex Burton / Supplied

Firefighters have managed to bring a huge blaze burning through cars at a Papakura scrap under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it would maintain a significant presence at the scene of the South Auckland fire overnight.

The spokesperson said with the Parker St fire under control, crew were now checking for hotspots and extinguishing any potential spot fires as they arise.

A fire investigator would be on the scene tomorrow morning to start an investigation into the cause of the fire.

At its peak, around two-dozen fire appliances fought the scrap yard inferno where multiple cares were alight and plumps of smoke were pumped into the sky over the South Auckland suburb.

At one point, the Parker St blaze was 100 metres by 80 metres in size.

Crowds watch the blaze in Papakura. Photo / Hayley Bennellick

Police and FENZ warned residents earlier today to keep their doors and windows closed. Crowds gathered to watch as the blaze sent smoke billowing across South Auckland.

An emergency alert sent to residents lifted at 9pm.

In the alert, FENZ said: "Residents south east and up to 1km down wind of Parker St, Papakura are advised to put in house protection in place including closing windows and doors due to large smoke hazard from burning cars and buildings in the area."

Police said there are cordons in place at Calvert St and Hunua Rd, Boundary Rd and Hunua Rd and Boundary Rd train tracks (near Otuwairoa Stream).

Roads were expected to be closed for some time, and motorists and pedestrians had been asked to avoid the area.

Papakura resident Dave Fern said he could hear bangs and explosions.

"A few minutes ago, there was a really big one and the house actually shook. We were in the lounge and the fireplace chimney started rattling. The whole house shook just like a short, sharp earthquake.

"We were out shopping and [as we were] coming home we saw the thick smoke in the sky. There were very thick billows of smoke and it spread a long way, being carried by the wind. We heard lots of sires and bangs," Fern said, who lives about one km from the site."

Police officers were on the scene earlier today helping Fire and Emergency NZ with traffic management.

An Ōpaheke resident said she could see black smoke billowing from the yard site, around 1km from her home.

The Ōpaheke resident said she could see an orange glow and could smell strong toxic-smelling fumes.

The scene of the fire in Papakura. Photo / Alex Burton

fire in papakura pic.twitter.com/K6fvotMadS — Shane M (@shanozM) June 6, 2021

One local said "loud popping noises" could be heard about 2km away, which they believed could be tyres blowing out.

Crew were called to the Parker St fire at 3.10pm.

Big fire in Papakura again pic.twitter.com/UGpkfGJ0PP — Ian 🇳🇿🥝 (@coolian2) June 6, 2021