A person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Palmerston North in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on John F Kennedy Dr at 1.50am.

One person died at the scene.

Two other people were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and another in serious condition.