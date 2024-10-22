Jake Pirret-Buik was unjustifiably dismissed from his pizza delivery job at Domino's in Pakuranga.
A teenager had worked only four shifts as a pizza delivery driver before he was accused of stealing $50 and fired “on the spot”.
Jake Pirret-Buik claimed store manager, Nishi Gupta, told him he no longer worked for Second Slice Limited (SSL), a franchised branch of Domino’s Pizza in Pakuranga, “because of what happened”, and, “you know what you did”.
Pirret-Buik, who was 18 at the time, said he was confused and vehemently denied taking any money.
The after effects of the job loss continued for the now 20-year-old who said he felt “a sudden slump in confidence”, financial pressure, and upset and embarrassment at the suggestion he had been dishonest.
Pirret-Buik also claimed Gupta had promised him a minimum of 30 hours of work each week, which she denied.
Arthur found the evidence did not establish that Gupta had agreed to give him 30 hours of work and the contract did not specify the hours.
He said, considering the rosters for shifts worked by other delivery drivers, it was more likely Pirret-Buik would have received around 20.
There was also a dispute over when Pirret-Buik began work for SSL, with the company submitting he only worked two shifts for them, on April 14 and 15 last year.
But he said he had been asked to fill in on April 7 and 8, before he received his employment agreement, and his car’s GPS records showed pizza delivery trips to prove he worked the shifts. SSL rejected this and suggested Pirret-Buik must have followed another delivery driver and stopped near the same addresses.
Arthur found it was more likely than not that Pirret-Buik did work on April 7 and 8, noting another employee recalled seeing him working and the GPS records for his car matched the store’s order records for those days.
“He said he felt she was ‘firing me on the spot’ for ‘implied false accusations’,” the decision stated.
Arthur said Gupta did not have a satisfactory explanation of why, if Pirret-Buik had not come to the store that evening as she had asked, she made no further attempt to contact him to ask if he still wanted work.
“A reasonable inference may be made that she did not try to contact him because she knew he had been told that evening that his employment with SSL was over.”
After considering the evidence, Arthur found Pirret-Buik had established his claim he had been dismissed and that it was unjustified.
“Whatever concerns SSL may have had were not put squarely to him for response. A conclusion about his employment was made without considering whatever response he may have had, given the chance. He was treated unfairly as a result, losing the prospect of work over the following weeks.”
He said no blameworthy conduct by Pirret-Buik was established as contributing to the situation or the personal grievance.
Arthur ordered that SSL must pay him $8000 as compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to his feelings, and $147.10 for arrears of wages, for April 7 and 8. The company must also pay him $1716.12 in lost wages which covered from April 18 until he left for an extended family holiday on May 11.
Pirret-Buik had also claimed for lost wages after his return to New Zealand in September 2023 but Arthur declined this, ruling that even if his employment had not been terminated in April, there was no requirement or certainty he would have returned to the job after the holiday.
Singh declined to comment on the ERA outcome when contacted by NZME for comment.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.