A single vehicle crash in Pakuranga, reported to police. Photo / Michael Craig

A single-vehicle crash was reported to police around 12pm.

Three people were treated for minor injuries, and one with moderate injuries was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which did not block the road.

Four people have been injured following a single-vehicle crash in East Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the Pakūranga crash on William Roberts Rd, reported to the police about 12pm.

Hato Hone St John said it responded to the motor vehicle crash with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“Our crews assessed and treated three patients in a minor condition at the scene, and one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Middlemore Hospital.”