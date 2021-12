Rescuers were called to Cameron Street in Kaiwharawhara just after midnight. Photo / Google

Two people have been rescued after falling down a walking track in Wellington.

It happened just after midnight on Cameron St in Kaiwharawhara.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Webley says the pair slipped 15 metres.

She says firefighters helped them down the bank using lines.

Webley says there is no indication of injuries.