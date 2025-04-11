The parents have started a petition and pushing for stricter laws.
Two sets of grief-stricken parents want judges to come down more harshly on drug-using drivers who kill and say the “pathetic” home detention sentences do not account for the loss of their daughters’ lives.
The girls’ parents have started a petition after the sentencing of the young male drivers, who each received no more than a year of home detention because of certain laws that allow sentence reductions.
The parents say the laws no longer prevent people from getting behind the wheel when high on drugs.
“They say the tests are not 100% accurate yet, but even if one person gets a false positive and gets inconvenienced for one night, is that not worth it to save someone’s life?
“I think it will be enough to make these boys think twice, think they may actually get caught. Right now, they don’t.”
Madi Chamberlain died when Jesse Hodge, 21, flipped his Toyota Hilux utility vehicle on Muriwai Beach in January 2024.
He was sentenced to nine months of home detention and six months of post-detention conditions – including no drugs or alcohol – for dangerous driving and causing the death of Chamberlain while under the influence of MDMA.
Last month, during Hodge’s sentencing, Chamberlain’s grieving father, Tony Chamberlain, blamed Hodge for being reckless and hoped he would be haunted by Madi’s death for the rest of his life.
The family were furious Hodge’s sentencing had been delayed, allowing him to attend The Right Track, a programme for high-risk and criminal drivers.
“That prolonged our pain,” Chamberlain said. “I believe he took the course to lighten his sentence and get credit points, which angers me.
“It looks good – like you’re sorting your life out. The whole thing is a lie at the expense of us having to be put through this anguish. He should have been directed to do a course at the sentencing. Did they think of us? It says a lot about Jesse and his family,” he said.
Ella-Rose’s mother, Kim, is appealing to other families going through a similar experience to join their fight.
“We need to band together, we need to get them to listen.
“I am never going to stop fighting for my girl.”
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.