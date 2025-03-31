Jesse Hodge was sentenced today for killing Madison Chamberlain while high on MDMA at Muriwai beach. She was on the tray of the ute he flipped and it crushed her. Photo / Composite.
Jesse Hodge, 21, was sentenced to nine months home detention, six months post-detention conditions, and an 18-month disqualification from driving for dangerous driving causing death, and driving under the influence of MDMA, at the Waitakere District Court today.
Hodge was on a restricted licence and had only owned the ute for a week.
Madison’s grieving father, Tony Chamberlain, blames Hodge for his daughter’s death.
The father of Madison Chamberlain delivered an emotional statement when Jesse Hodge was sentenced today at the Waitakere District Court, saying he hoped Hodge would be haunted by his daughter’s death for the rest of his life.
Hodge was sentenced to nine months home detention and six months of post-detention conditions — including no drugs or alcohol — for dangerous driving and causing the death of Madison ‘Madi’ Chamberlain, 19, while under the influence of MDMA.
He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Chamberlain read his statement to a full courtroom:
“Jesse Hodge, you are not our daughter’s friend, and never will be. I regret inviting you into our home. We can only hope that Madi haunts you forever.
“The effect that this tragedy has had on our close-knit family is life-changing.
“Finding out she had been crushed so badly that we couldn’t have an open casket to grieve properly, going to see her ... and her hands being the only recognisable feature.
“To see her little sister and brother’s reactions hurts more than you can imagine,” he said.
“Madi was a beautiful soul, full of life. Her laughter echoed throughout our home ... her future was bright with so many possibilities. She had a boyfriend and friends any parent would be proud of. But in an instant, all of this was stolen from her and us.”
In the Waitakere District Court for the prosecution, Fiona Culliney, said Hodge drove dangerously and erratically on MDMA, deliberately swerving with Madison on the back of the tray.
He also drove a manual vehicle when the terms of his restricted license limited him to driving an automatic. She recommended an 18-month disqualification on his driving licence.
Culliney said a discount of 10% to 15% was warranted because of Hodge’s age and the fact he was a first-time offender, and because Hodge had asked for restorative justice — though the family did not want to take part.
He had pleaded guilty early, so a home detention sentence would be appropriate given his age and the fact he had not previously offended, she said.
Judge Maria Pecotic said in sentencing there must be consistency with similar cases.
“Nobody plans to cause harm, serious accidents happen.”
She told Madison’s family nothing she could say would make up for the loss of their precious daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and girlfriend.
She said Hodge received discounts on a starting point of four years imprisonment for expressing remorse, accepting the consequences of his actions, pleading guilty early, being young and having no previous convictions.
A supporter of the Chamberlain family called out “It’s a discount fire-sale!” and was ushered out of the court.
He told the Herald he nearly lost the family home and could not afford to pay their power and phone bills.
The family was furious Hodge’s sentencing had been delayed until now, allowing him to attend The Right Track, a programme for high-risk and criminal drivers.
“That prolonged our pain,” Chamberlain said. “I believe he took the course to lighten his sentence and get credit points, which angers me.
“It looks good — like you’re sorting your life out. The whole thing is a lie at the expense of us having to be put through this anguish. He should have been directed to do a course at the sentencing. Did they think of us? It says a lot about Jesse and his family,” he said.
In her victim impact statement, Sue said Madi’s death was preventable.
“He put her life at risk, killed her and killed our family.”
Sue Chamberlain told the Herald her family declined to participate in a restorative justice process, and it had been hard to wait 62 weeks to address the court.
“I close my eyes and see Madi. I miss her quirky sense of humour, the TV voices she could imitate, and her special smell in the car. I wake up and relive the nightmare that is now my life, wondering how we can go on.
“We are the ones who have been given a life sentence. We have seen the social media posts of you partying and enjoying life, moving on unlike the rest of us.
“I would have gladly given my life for Madi that day. I will never forgive you.”
“The pain of losing a child is a burden no parent should have to bear, knowing that it could have been prevented. Since that day, our lives have been a constant struggle. We have been engulfed in waves of grief, anger, and disbelief. Our lives will never be the same.
“We ask for a sentence that reflects the gravity of Jesse Hodge’s actions, not only as a means of closure for me and our family, but one that honours the memory of our beautiful daughter and helps prevent future tragedies. We love you forever, our baby girl.”
Sue Chamberlain told Hodge that because of his actions the family would never see Maddie marry or fulfil her dreams.
“Jesse, you took an amazing human from us. If you weren’t high on drugs, would you have slowed down?
“This was no accident, you have showed no remorse.
After the sentencing, the family told the Herald Hodge had not looked at them. “He gave us no respect”.
They were aggrieved they had been prevented by court security from taking Madi’s ashes to the sentencing. “She’s probably sitting in the Henderson carpark,” they said. “We’re gutted.”
