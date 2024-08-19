Fifteen roads about the township remained closed on Monday morning although the Pahīatua Track - which linked the town to Palmerston North - had reopened after slips and fallen trees were cleared from the route.

McKinley said - on returning to his property on Monday - he realised the building had been breached again after a second night of torrential rain battered the town.

“A lovely local was kind enough to lend me her dry vac and I got it to damp levels but - when I went back this morning - more water’s come in the house overnight. The street’s being pumped again now. We’re stranded in the house now, the driveway’s blocked. I definitely can’t get the Demio out [but] you could probably get a four-wheel drive in maybe,” McKinley said.

Flooding in Pahīatua after heavy rain. Photo / Luke Chandler

“I’ve seen floods on the news and had friends affected by floods in Auckland and throughout the North Island but to have your own foot in the water - literally - it’s a bit of a rude awakening.”

He said he would try and save what clothing and items he could - before his landlord began to rip up the carpet and dry out the home - but he was uninsured and much of his possessions had been destroyed.

However, McKinley said the community’s care and generosity had been heartening and he was impressed to receive a welfare check from local council member Scott Gilmore and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis during Sunday.

McKinley had only moved to the town about half a year ago to be closer to his son and former partner.

“It’s been other people that have been that extended family - your community - that has really shone through at the moment. People messaging you - not to be nosey - but to actually check on you and I think that’s been really helpful in times like this.

“There’s a lot of really horrible s*** going on in the world right now and it’s not until it happens in your own backyard that you know what it’s like. But everyone’s going through stuff like this all over the place and, you know, they’re human too. No matter what colour or creed we’ve got to look out for each other.”

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said residents and emergency teams were on high alert on Monday morning after rain continued to fall through Sunday night.

She said the amount of rain that fell on the township during the weekend meant the situation could worsen rapidly if showers picked up.

“We had between 90 and 100 mls [of rain] at a really intense rate. The drains were up, nothing could cope at that stage,” Collis said.

“It is only the second time that I’m aware that water has gone through houses like this so [it’s] really scary for residents.”

Collis said teams would continue doing welfare checks and building inspections throughout the area on Monday.