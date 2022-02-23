Facebook video shows a raging fire at a shop in Paeroa. Video / Darby Tuhaka

A blaze has destroyed a Paeroa second-hand shop.

The fire broke out at Forget Me Not Opportunity Shop on Belmont St at around 1pm, confirmed owner Sue Turner who was left feeling very overwhelmed.

"I just watched a couple of years of hard work go up in smoke but I won't be deterred – we'll come back again," said Sue.

She said no one was in the shop at the time and nobody was injured.

She and her husband were out on the footpath when they saw smoke billowing from the back.

"My husband ran through with a fire extinguisher, and the neighbour, by the time they got out the back all they saw was flames and it had already taken a hold of the back of the shop."

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said it was devastating for the businesses affected.

He said at least two shops were gutted.

"It's pretty damaging, but nobody is hurt and that's the main thing," said Adams.

"Going forward, I mean it's not the first fire we've had in the main street before and it may not be the last, but we are a pretty strong and resilient community and I'm sure we will all chip in and make sure the other businesses aren't affected."

While the fire is under investigation, Sue assumed it was caused by electrical issues.

Witnesses said the fire had damaged at least four shops, including the post office and Midway Takeaways Burger Bar.

"It is pumping. It took off within a couple of minutes."

An ATM was also destroyed.

The owner of The Bakehouse Cafe & Roasts, a couple of doors down from the second-hand shop, said they were shaken after the blaze and have had to close the bakery.

They said it looked like the fire was out now and at least five fire engines were at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted.