The footage captures a pod of dolphins swimming alongside Takapuna resident Dennis Kuhn as he paddles his canoe from Takapuna Beach to Maungauika/North Head. Video / Dennis Waka

Dennis Kuhn takes his outrigger canoe for a paddle off of Takapuna Beach five times a week, but had never experienced anything like the special encounter with a dolphin pod he calls “absolute magic”.

Kuhn was taking it easy during a solo paddle on Saturday when he noticed some dolphins and decided to call them over with a kissing sound.

To his surprise, they responded and swam around his canoe for half an hour, travelling 4km from Takapuna Beach to Maungauika/North Head in Devonport.

The 48-year-old told the Herald that the pod of around 20 dolphins, led by a “massive” 2m one, made waves around his boat, making it easier to paddle.

“The other dolphins behind it [the leader], they knew what to do. Like somehow they accelerated or maintained the wave or made it bigger or something.