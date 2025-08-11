Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paddler captures footage of dolphins within touching distance on Auckland’s North Shore

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The footage captures a pod of dolphins swimming alongside Takapuna resident Dennis Kuhn as he paddles his canoe from Takapuna Beach to Maungauika/North Head. Video / Dennis Waka

Dennis Kuhn takes his outrigger canoe for a paddle off of Takapuna Beach five times a week, but had never experienced anything like the special encounter with a dolphin pod he calls “absolute magic”.

Kuhn was taking it easy during a solo paddle on Saturday when he noticed some dolphins

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save