New Zealand|Politics

Pacific Islands Forum: Australia heckles, sneakers and spies - inside PM's Pacific push

9 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern heckles Anthony Albanese, yelling "Queensland!" during leaders pic. Video / Aaron Dahmen

NZ Herald
By: and

NZ Herald senior political reporter Michael Neilson and Newstalk ZB's chief political reporter Aaron Dahmen travelled with a New Zealand media contingent alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, Fiji.

