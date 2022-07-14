PM Jacinda Ardern addresses the media at the Pacific Islands Forum after the leaders' retreat. Video/NZ Herald

Reports are emerging Pacific leaders have wrapped up their retreat in Fiji, after thrashing out major issues affecting the region, expected to cover from climate change to China, the US and security, and indigenous rights movements in West Papua and New Caledonia.

Leaders - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - will shortly issue a communique covering agreements on a range of issues, including the Blue Pacific 2050 strategy, which encompasses how to address many of the geopolitical challenges that have arisen recently.

Ardern is expected to speak to media sometime between 5pm and 6pm, and it will be live-streamed here.

A core focus of the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' retreat today was expected to be unity, after this week's annual meeting in Suva, Fiji, began with Kiribati breaking away from the 18-state collective.

The last time Forum leaders met face to face - in Tuvalu in 2019 - the meeting went eight hours overtime, largely due to disagreements over climate change between Pacific leaders and former Australia prime minister Scott Morrison, who refused to address his country's devotion to coal.

"There were serious arguments and even shouting, crying, people, leaders were shedding tears," then-Tuvalu prime minister Enele Sopoaga told Australia's ABC after the summit in 2019, his disdain clear for all to see with the communique "watered down" on global warming.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ahead of Thursday's Pacific Islands Forum leaders' retreat in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Samuel Rillstone (Pool-RNZ)

With a new Australian administration, Ardern on Wednesday said she did not envisage the same heated discussions, with "more common ground" this time.

But three years apart through the pandemic meant there was still much to work through and build on, she said.

Also at play will be the fact many of the key leaders have never attended a leaders' retreat before, which could influence the dynamic.

These include Australia's Anthony Albanese, New Caledonia's first pro-independence Kanak president Louis Mapou and Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, who last year became Sāmoa's first female PM, replacing Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi after 23 years in power.

The primary vehicle for the unity discussion will be the Suva Agreement. In February last year, five Micronesian states - including Kiribati - announced they would leave the forum after a leadership dispute.

After much negotiation, leaders struck a deal in June, which is expected to be clarified at the Forum, particularly in light of Kiribati's departure and dissatisfaction with the agreement.

High on the agenda will be the Blue Pacific Continent strategy - a regional road map to 2050 and the centrepiece of discussions this week.

The high-level strategy is also the vehicle through which approaches to geopolitical issues - such as the influence of China and the United States, which launched a major Pacific push this week - along with the Solomon Islands agreement will be discussed.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese with Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama and Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna ahead of Thursday's leaders' retreat in Suva. Photo / Samuel Rillstone (Pool-RNZ)

Ardern and other leaders have said they aim to provide greater clarity on how to approach those issues in future.

Climate change will again be a major topic, with calls for Australia and New Zealand as the largest and wealthiest - and biggest emitters - to not only do more domestically but raise the issue internationally.

While Albanese has pledged to cut emissions more and increase funding, he has been relatively quiet on the future of coal and gas projects.

He has signalled his intention to co-host an international climate change summit - COP - in the next few years with Pacific nations, so they will be expecting strong action in return for their support.

Vanuatu is also seeking backing for an International Court of Justice case to rule on the climate crisis, and Australia seeking support to co-host a future international climate summit with Pacific countries.

Pacific Islands Forum leaders pose for a photo ahead of the 2022 leaders' retreat in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Samuel Rillstone (Pool-RNZ)

Other topics likely to be discussed include seabed mining, with some countries opposed to the practice altogether and others wanting to develop structures to allow it to continue in a more environmentally-responsible manner. All agree on the need to improve science and research.

Discussions about West Papua and its independence movement from Indonesia are also likely to come up, with support for and against relatively evenly split among countries.

Also to watch for is debate around New Caledonia's independence movement from France with pro-independence Kanak president Louis Mapou, and especially given Australia's recent deal with the French around building nuclear submarines.