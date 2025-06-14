Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pacific crime threat: NZ warned as drug shipments and corruption rise

RNZ
6 mins to read

The smuggling of illegal drugs, such as this consignment of cocaine seized in French Polynesia, is on the rise in the Pacific, according to a report delivered to the New Zealand Government. Photo / Ofast

The smuggling of illegal drugs, such as this consignment of cocaine seized in French Polynesia, is on the rise in the Pacific, according to a report delivered to the New Zealand Government. Photo / Ofast

By Kaya Selby of RNZ

As the threat of organised crime looms large over the Pacific, New Zealand is being warned that the region serves as a cautionary tale and a direct source of risk.

This is according to a report delivered to Associate Police Minister Casey Costello by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand