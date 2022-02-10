Owners appeal dangerous dog classification after woman left with puncture wounds

The dog involved in the attack was a German Shepherd. Photo / 123rf

The dog involved in the attack was a German Shepherd. Photo / 123rf

The owners of a german shepherd called Lobo are appealing to Wellington City Council to quash their pet's dangerous dog classification.

Lobo jumped up onto a woman in her 60s who was walking with her daughter on the footpath on Evans Bay Parade in November last year.

The woman said she remarked what a good-looking shepherd he was and glanced at the dog. Next thing she knew, she felt a sharp pain in her upper right arm.

"I was stunned. My arm hurt, my sleeve was torn and when I lifted it up to look at my arm there was blood and two puncture wounds."

The bite has been described at length in evidence detailed in an upcoming council Regulatory Processes Committee meeting, where the appeal will be heard.

The woman, whose name is redacted in the documents, said her arm was "red hot" and bruising appeared.

"I was angry. I was annoyed my good Italian linen tunic top was damaged."

The top cost $179 and had only been worn three times.

The woman said she had blue bruising on her upper arm. Photo / WCC

The owners checked to see if she was okay, suggested she saw a doctor, and gave the woman a contact cellphone number.

The woman said she did not sleep that night as the reality of the dog attack only registered at about 11pm.

"I had visions of a big shepherd face next to mine and was freaking, thinking what if it had been a child who would have screamed and probably aggravated an already aggressive dog."

A doctor put her on a 10-day course of antibiotics and an antibacterial cream.

The council report said the owners' version of events was similar, with the difference of the woman's injury being described as a scratch rather than puncture wounds.

Lobo the dog. Photo / WCC

One of the owners added he saw the woman extending her arm towards Lobo and snapping her fingers to call his attention.

The owners said Lobo was wearing a head collar, also known as a head halter) so disputed the dog could have bitten the woman.

"He was also not in an aggressive mode, as I said, he was calm and quiet, just sitting down while I was talking to the lady. We use a very short leash to avoid him approaching anyone as he is a big dog," one of the owners said.

Both were sorry about what happened to the woman, but also said people needed to take responsibility for their actions around dogs the same way owners needed to be responsible for their dogs.

Lobo has a previous history where, while on a lead in February 2018, jumped up and bit a person's arm. It was categorised as a minor injury requiring a tetanus shot.

The woman said she was left with puncture wounds. Photo / WCC

A dog classified as dangerous has to be muzzled, desexed, confined by fencing at the property, and registration fees increase 50 per cent.

In a letter to the council, advising of the appeal, one of the owners argued measures had already been taken to avoid a threat to other people since the 2018 bite.

These included using a very short leash and head collar, training sessions, keeping Lobo within a fully fenced section without access to the entrance of the property, and having him neutered at 11 months.

Since the latest woman was bitten, a dog behaviourist has also been engaged and Lobo will undergo further training, the owner said.

She noted the woman's injury did not require urgent medical attention.

"My husband and I are truly sorry for what happened and sympathise with the person injured. I can assure you that this has caused a huge amount of distress to us as well, as we have taken this very seriously."

The documents provided as part of the appeal include a character reference from someone who has looked after Lobo on several occasions.

"In my experience, Lobo is a happy and well-behaved dog."

The woman's top was torn in the incident. Photo / WCC

Lobo's groomer also provided a reference and said his behaviour and temperament have never been an issue.

"He is a quiet and compliant dog to groom, and I look forward to grooming him for the years to come."

The council committee will meet next week and sit in a quasi-judicial capacity to hear evidence from the dog owner and the council's public health team.

Councillors can choose to either uphold or rescind the original classification of Lobo as a dangerous dog.

Lobo's owner declined to comment while the appeal was yet to be heard.