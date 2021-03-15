Website of the Year

New Zealand|Education

Ōwhata School principal to iwi after property transfer: 'You're the boss now'

3 minutes to read

Lorraine Taylor (centre) says Māori students are achieving at the same level as non-Māori thanks to a stronger relationship between East Rotorua schools and local iwi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Simon Collins
By:

Education reporter, NZ Herald

When the land under his school was returned to the local iwi, Ōwhata School principal Bob Stiles says it helped to transform the relationship.

"You're the boss now, so I'd better listen," he told the

