'Overwhelming generosity': Napier gala dinner raises $50,000 for Cure Kids

About 180 guests were at Orton's The Old Church Restaurant in Meeanee for Saturday's dinner, which raised more than $50,000 for Cure Kids. Photo / Meredith Lord

The annual Cure Kids gala dinner in Napier helped raise more than $50,000 for child health research over the weekend.

About 180 guests attended Saturday's dinner, which was started in 2013, at Orton's The OId Church Restaurant in Meeanee on Saturday.

Cure Kids chief executive Frances Benge said it was an incredible fundraising achievement.

"The generosity in the room was overwhelming for us," she said.

Cure Kids chief executive Frances Benge says she is grateful for the "overwhelming generosity" shown. Photo / Meredith Lord

"It had such a beautiful community feel and lovely vibe."

Benge said she was incredibly grateful for the local passion shown for supporting child health research.

"We are really thrilled that we raised what we did, especially after the tough year we had in 2020.

"Generally, I think New Zealanders feel quite grateful that we've come through it so well."

Funds were raised from tickets to the dinner as well as several auction packages, including a trip to Queenstown and tug boat ride. Photo / Meredith Lord

The dinner included a performance by Auckland-based singer-songwriter Phil Madsen and talk from Cure Kids chairman of child health research Professor Stuart Dalziel, originally from Hawke's Bay.

Funds were raised from tickets to the dinner as well as several auction packages including a trip to Queenstown, Ruapehu-Ohakune ski package, signed Super Rugby Aotearoa rugby ball and tug boat ride.

This will enable Cure Kids to continue supporting researchers across New Zealand whose work focuses on finding groundbreaking solutions for the big health issues that affect our kids.